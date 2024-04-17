Training on AI in teaching practices kicks off in AIOU

ISLAMABAD - A three-day faculty training program on “Empowering Educators: Integrating AI into Teaching Practices” has commenced at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU). The program is a collaborative effort between the Directorate of Academic Planning and Course Production at AIOU and the Commonwealth Educational Media Center for Asia (CEMCA). Aimed at educating teachers on the effective utilization of artificial intelligence tools and technologies in teaching methods, the program seeks to enhance teaching capabilities.
The inaugural session, chaired by Prof. Dr. Fazal ur Rehman, Dean of the Faculty of Education at AIOU, witnessed participation from Dr. Basheerhamad, Director of CEMCA, as the Chief Guest, who addressed the participants. Dr. Basheer highlighted the dual nature of artificial intelligence, emphasizing its potential for positive contributions to teaching and learning processes. He underscored the importance of proper technological utilization for efficient completion of tasks within education. Dr. Fazal ur Rahman emphasized the inevitability of incorporating artificial intelligence into education and expressed optimism about the workshop enhancing teaching abilities and strengthening the learning process.