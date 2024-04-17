Training on AI in teaching practices kicks off in AIOU

ISLAMABAD - A three-day faculty training program on “Empowering Educators: Integrating AI into Teaching Practices” has commenced at Allama Iqbal Open Uni­versity (AIOU). The program is a collaborative effort be­tween the Directorate of Ac­ademic Planning and Course Production at AIOU and the Commonwealth Education­al Media Center for Asia (CEMCA). Aimed at educat­ing teachers on the effective utilization of artificial intel­ligence tools and technolo­gies in teaching methods, the program seeks to enhance teaching capabilities.

The inaugural session, chaired by Prof. Dr. Fazal ur Rehman, Dean of the Facul­ty of Education at AIOU, wit­nessed participation from Dr. Basheerhamad, Direc­tor of CEMCA, as the Chief Guest, who addressed the participants. Dr. Basheer highlighted the dual nature of artificial intelligence, em­phasizing its potential for positive contributions to teaching and learning pro­cesses. He underscored the importance of proper tech­nological utilization for ef­ficient completion of tasks within education. Dr. Fazal ur Rahman emphasized the inevitability of incorporat­ing artificial intelligence into education and ex­pressed optimism about the workshop enhancing teach­ing abilities and strengthen­ing the learning process.