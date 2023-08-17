DC Rawalpindi launches anti-encroachment operation in Raja Bazaar

Rawalpindi-The enforcement department of Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) on Wednesday has launched a grand anti-encroachment operation in city areas and dozens of trucks loaded material was confiscated.

The operation was launched under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Nabil Riaz Sindhu, AC City Zunaira Aftab, SSP Operations Rawalpindi/ SP Rawal Faisal Salim and MOR Imran Ali were also present on the occasion.

MCR enforcement teams carried out operation in Iqbal Road, Liaquat Road, Fawara Chowk, Bara Bazaar, Talwara Bazaar and Old Sabzi Mandi.

During the grand operation, the anti-encroachment teams assisted by local police, dozens of shops, sheds and other encroachments were demolished.

DC Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema said anti-encroachment operation was being conducted in the city areas with consulation of transfers. He said that the anti-encroachment operation was aimed at to maintain traffic flow. The clean-up operation will remain continue in city areas and it has further been accelerated and permanent and temporary encroachments will be removed, he added. He said all the shopkeepers have been issued notices prior to the anti-encroachment operation.

He said no one would be spared and cases would also be registered against the encroachers.

On the other hand, the people belonging to various walks of life approached the anti encroachment operation launched by MCR under supervision of DC Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema.

Bilal Kiyani, a contractor, said that the traders and shopkeepers had occupied almost every inch of roads by placing stalls and other selling stuff causing problem for commuters and pedestrians. He said that DC took right step by removing encroachments from Raja Bazaar.

“Raja Bazaar is famous for worst traffic jams due to massive encroachments,” said Amir Shah, a student. He said DC should also take action against encroachers in other parts of city. He said that jin should also be taken against those MCR officers involved in receiving bribe from encroachers.

Also, Chaklala Cantonment Board enforcement department officials carried out anti-encroachment operation on Adiala Road. The enforcement department officials seized dozens of hand push carts and other stuff for smooth flow of traffic.