Thursday, August 17, 2023
Neymar signs two-year deal with Saudi Club Al-Hilal 

Agencies
August 17, 2023
Sports

RIYADH - Brazilian striker Neymar, on Tuesday, bid farewell to French cham­pions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after six years as he signed a two-year deal with Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal. Al-Hilal has roped in Neymar until 2025, and will report­edly pay PSG €90 million as a transfer fee for the star forward. Saudi Professional League (SPL) club Al-Hilal announced Neymar’s signing with a video on the team’s social media accounts. Ney­mar can be seen in the video saying, “I am here in Saudi Arabia, I am Hilali.” After signing the contract, the star Brazilian expressed his ex­citement to embark on a new adventure and test himself with ‘new challenges and op­portunities in new places’.“I have achieved a lot in Europe and enjoyed special times, but I have always wanted to be a global player and test myself with new challenges and op­portunities in new places,” Neymar said. “I want to write new sporting history, and the Saudi Pro League has tremen­dous energy and quality play­ers at the moment,” he added.

