Neymar signs two-year deal with Saudi Club Al-Hilal 

RIYADH - Brazilian striker Neymar, on Tuesday, bid farewell to French champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after six years as he signed a two-year deal with Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal. Al-Hilal has roped in Neymar until 2025, and will reportedly pay PSG €90 million as a transfer fee for the star forward. Saudi Professional League (SPL) club Al-Hilal announced Neymar’s signing with a video on the team’s social media accounts. Neymar can be seen in the video saying, “I am here in Saudi Arabia, I am Hilali.” After signing the contract, the star Brazilian expressed his excitement to embark on a new adventure and test himself with ‘new challenges and opportunities in new places’.“I have achieved a lot in Europe and enjoyed special times, but I have always wanted to be a global player and test myself with new challenges and opportunities in new places,” Neymar said. “I want to write new sporting history, and the Saudi Pro League has tremendous energy and quality players at the moment,” he added.