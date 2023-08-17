Terror cases against hundreds as Jaranwala incident stirs outcry far and wide

The Jaranwala police have registered two terrorism cases against hundreds of people a day after mob ransacked homes and religious places of a minority community over alleged desecration of Quran.

Police have also arrested some of the suspects as condemnations and calls for action grow.

Earlier, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch condemned the Jaranwala incident and said the people involved in this incident would not be spared under any circumstances.

Giving a weekly briefing, the spokesperson said the prime minister strongly condemned the incident in Faisalabad and the people of Pakistan were also saddened by the treatment of the Christian community.

She said Pakistan was in contact with foreign governments about the progress on the political situation in the country. Pakistan was ensuring security of all Chinese citizens, she said.