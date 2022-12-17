Share:

PESHAWAR - The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Friday urged the government and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to take pragmatic steps for broadening the existing tax-base and simplifying the tax-system. The chamber also requested the creation of business-friendly policies to aid and relieve the business community. It also emphasised the need to do away with extra tax burdens, unlawful and pointless actions, the issuance of notices, and numerous tax audits that harass the business community. According to a news release, SCCI senior vice president Shahid Hussain made this statement during a meeting with Sardar Ali Khawaja, Member Public Relations, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Islamabad at chamber house. The Chamber vice president said that business community is playing a vital role in the economic development of the country through payment of various taxes so they should be facilitated and ensured every kind of relief.