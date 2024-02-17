Saturday, February 17, 2024
ICP introduce 15 mobile application for IOS users

Our Staff Reporter
February 17, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  Following the special directions of the Islamabad Cap­ital City Police Officer (ICCPO), Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police ICT-15 mobile applica­tion has been introduced for IOS users, to ensure the safety of citizens, a public relations officer said on Fri­day. He said that the purpose of this mobile app is to enable citizens to inform the police without any has­sle or time delay and ensure immediate police assis­tance. Through this mobile app, citizens can promptly notify the police of any incidents or emergencies by sending audio messages or images. Moreover, to uti­lize this service the citizens should first download the “ICT 15” mobile application from the App Store. After installation, they need to enter their name, ad­dress, and mobile number. In case of an emergency, they can send an alert message along with audio or images. Upon receiving the message, a representative of Islamabad Capital Police will immediately contact the affected individual to gather further details. After registering the complaint, the concerned person’s information will be forwarded to the relevant police station and Dolphin (Emergency Response Unit). A police team will be dispatched promptly to provide assistance. ICCPO Dr Akbar Nasir Khan stated that the Islamabad Capital Police are committed to ensur­ing the security of citizens and will not tolerate any elements to disrupt public safety.

