Three booked for trader’s murder

BUREWALA - Local police registered a case against three accused of kill­ing a trader in broad daylight on Thursday. The police con­ducted raids at suspected ar­eas to arrest the alleged crimi­nals but could not succeed until yet, according to a police spokesperson.

As per detail, Malik Mu­hammed Akram was shot at and killed over a dispute over extraction money.

On Friday, Model Town po­lice registered the case against the accused including Shahzad alias Kubba But, Mohsin Gujjar and Muhammad Farooq on the report of the slain brother.

The police have constituted different teams under the su­pervision of DSP Zafar Iqbal; however, it couldn’t get an achievement about the arrest.

It was assured soon the criminals would be rounded up and taken to task.