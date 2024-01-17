Wednesday, January 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Kazakhstan Ambassador, Pakistan Minister for Culture Jamal Shah forge cultural ties

Kazakhstan Ambassador, Pakistan Minister for Culture Jamal Shah forge cultural ties
APP
January 17, 2024
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   In a significant diplomatic ren­dezvous, Ambassador Yer­zhan Kistafin of Kazakhstan met with Caretaker Federal Minister for National Heri­tage and Culture, Syed Jamal Shah, at the National Heri­tage and Culture Division in Islamabad on Tuesday. 

The discussions centred on bolstering cultural exchanges and fostering people-to-peo­ple connections between Ka­zakhstan and Pakistan, par­ticularly in the realms of art, culture, heritage, and cin­ema. The meeting reflects the shared commitment of both nations to deepen un­derstanding and strength­en their already friendly and brotherly relationship.

The Minister emphasized the paramount importance of cultural ties, acknowledg­ing the rich cultural heritage and picturesque landscapes of the region. Both parties ex­pressed a keen interest in en­hancing collaboration in film and cinema to further fortify bilateral cultural relations.

Pakistan can become one of world’s leading nutrition-supplying countries: President Alvi

Pakistan plans to organize the second phase of the Chi­na-Pakistan Economic Corri­dor (CPEC) cultural caravan, inviting artists from Central Asian states, including Ka­zakhstan, to showcase the re­gion’s cultural diversity. The Ambassador commended the warm reception and af­firmed future collaboration in various sectors, including cultural exchanges, art, heri­tage, museums, and film.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1705390782.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024