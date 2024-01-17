Provincial minister chairs 3rd consultative session on Punjab Agriculture Strategic Plan 2024-34

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Agriculture, Industry and Energy Minister SM Tanveer chaired via video link the 3rd consultative ses­sion on Punjab Agriculture Strategic Plan 2024-34 here at Agriculture House on Tuesday.

On this occasion, he said that Punjab Agriculture Strategic Plan will prove to be a com­plete game changer for the ag­ricultural development of the province. This plan has been prepared on the instructions of Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, which includes proposals for improvement of water resources, reforms for agricultural research and im­provement and innovation in the market and industry sys­tem related to the agricultural sector. With consultation of all stakeholders these recommen­dations will be sent to the Pro­vincial Cabinet for approval.

SM Tanveer congratulated the Provincial Secretary Agri­culture Secretary Nadir Chat­tha and his team for prepar­ing a comprehensive plan for agricultural development. On this occasion, Nadir Chattha said that improvements can be made in the agricultural sec­tor only through investment. The aim of making the plan is to make the best use of land and water resources so as to substantially increase per acre yield of crops. The implemen­tation of this plan will lead to innovation in research activi­ties under Research Reforms. Besides, Agro-ecological zones agricultural activities will be promoted as per the plan. By implementing this plan, he mentioned, 10 to 15 percent post-harvest losses of impor­tant crops can be avoided.

In the meeting, all the stakeholders discussed the challenges faced by the ag­riculture sector and to solve their problems. They shared their experiences and took practical steps to finalize the recommendations of the Punjab Agriculture Strategic Plan 2024-34. Agriculture University Faisalabad Vice Chancellor Dr Iqrar Ahmed Khan briefed the participants. Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel, Addi­tional Secretary Agriculture Planning Capt (retd) Waqas Rasheed, Additional Secre­tary Agriculture (Task Force) Punjab Muhammad Shabbir Ahmad Khan, Chief Scientist Ayub Agricultural Research Institute Faisalabad Dr Mu­hammad Akhtar, Director Gen­eral Agriculture Extension Dr Ishtiaq Hasan, Director Gen­eral Agriculture Field Ahmed Sohail, Chief Executive PARB Dr Abid Mehmood, Member Planning Agriculture Javed Aslam, Consultant Agriculture Extension Dr Muhammad An­jum Ali, Director Agricultural Information Punjab Naveed Asmat Kahloon and other senior officers, progressive farmers and other stakehold­ers attended the session.