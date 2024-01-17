Sindh govt implements 45-day weapon ban ahead of election

KARACHI - In preparation for the upcoming General Election 2024, the Sindh government has enacted a 45-day prohibition on carrying and displaying weapons throughout the province. This decision, made un­der section 144, comes in response to a request from Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh.

While the ban encompasses the general public, ex­ceptions have been granted for the police, Pakistan Rangers Sindh, and law enforcement agencies. Reg­istered security guards are permitted to carry arms during duty, with the stipulation that weapons must remain inside vehicles during transportation in open surface vehicles, and their display is prohibited.

Station House Officers (SHOs) have been grant­ed authority to register cases of violation. The ban, recommended by the police, aims to prevent any potential untoward incidents during the election period, as highlighted in the official notification.