Shahzad, Damil, Hamna clinch titles in 1st President PGA Golf

LAHORE-Muhammad Shahzad has emerged as the best professional, Damil Ataullah the best amateur and Hamna the best amateur amongst ladies, in the 1st President PGA Open Golf Championship 2023 that concluded after six intense days of competition here at the par 72 PAF Skyview Golf Course.

In the professional category, Muhammed Shahzad of Lahore Garrison displayed exceptional prowess, prevailing over the seemingly unbeatable Muhammed Shabbir Iqbal, a 200-time title winner. Shahzad’s outstanding performance has established him as the new hero of professional golf in Pakistan.

Among the amateurs, a young and talented golfer, Damil Ataullah, emerged victorious after surpassing formidable opponents. In the lady amateurs’ division, Hamna Amjad, still in her teens, fearlessly competed against players like Abeeha Syed and Parkha Ijaz, ultimately securing the Ladies Title.

Several other notable names also deserve recognition. Muhammed Akram claimed the title in the senior professional category, while Rehan Babar emerged as the winner in the junior professional division. Lt Col M Ayub achieved success as the senior amateur winner.

In professionals, the winner was Muhammed Shahzad, the runner-up Muhammed Shabbir Iqbal and third M Naeem. The senior professional’s winner was Muhammed Akram while Nisar Hussain was second and Muhammed Tariq third. In junior professionals, Rehan Babar was the winner followed by Ashass Amjad (second) and Abid Iqbal (third).

The amateur winner was Damil Ataullah while Shahzaib was runner-up and Qasim Ali Khan third. The amateur net winner was Nouman Ilyas followed by Sharaan Ali (second) and Hussain Hamid (third).

In the lady amateur’s gross category, the title was lifted by Hamna Amjad, after a two-hole nail biting playoff against Abeeha Syed. Abeeha Syed had to settle for the second position. Parkha Ijaz secured the third Gross. In Net category Adeena Attaullah won the first prize, Aliha Amjad second and the third prize was bagged by Shaheen Irfan.

The senior amateur gross title was claimed by Lt Col M Ayub while Tariq Mehmood was runner-up and Col Raja Asif Mehdi (third). The senior amateur net title was clinched by Dr Hameed Awan followed by Saadullah Tiwana (second) and Col Ikram ul Haq (third).

President of Punjab Golf Association (PGA), Lt Gen Abdul Aziz (R), personally honored the top performers at the conclusion of the 1st President PGA Open Golf Championship. He also shared exciting news about the PGA’s initiatives, including the establishment of a golf academy at Lahore Garrison Greens and an ongoing Summer Coaching Camp aimed at providing comprehensive support to promising young players. The PGA will also be sending coaches to schools to introduce and attract students to the game of golf.

The prize distribution ceremony was held at the PAF Skyview Golf Course. Dignitaries in attendance included Brig Ayyaz Masood, Secretary PGA; Kashif Bhatti, PGA General Manager; Imran Pervez, Vice President of PAF Skyview; and Mian Safdar, CEO of Coppergat Cables and Wires. The event was also attended by esteemed golf professionals and players, adding to the prestigious atmosphere.