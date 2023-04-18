Share:

The teachers' union at Peshawar University declared Tuesday an end to the 43-day strike after the authorities assured that their demands would be met.

During a meeting with the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Higher Education and other relevant officials, the President of the Peshawar University Teachers Association, Dr Uzair, presented demands. After receiving assurance from the governor, chief secretary, and higher education department officials that their demands would be met, the association announced the end of the strike.

The university administration has promised to call a meeting of the syndicate to address the teachers' concerns and conduct a judicial inquiry into the murder of the security supervisor.

The administration also assured the teachers that their problems would be resolved in the meeting of the syndicate and the senate. In addition, an inquiry will be made against the vice-chancellor, and action will be taken after the investigation.

It should be noted that academic activities and administrative affairs were suspended at Peshawar University for over a month due to the teachers' strike, which was initiated following the killing of the security supervisor by teachers and other employees.