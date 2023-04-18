Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday approved appointment of new ambassadors and counsel generals to various countries.

Sources said the premier had given nod to the appointment of 19 envoys and one counsel general while objection was raised on two names. The summary was sent by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to the prime minister for approval.

Dr Faisal, who is currently serving in Berlin, has been posted as new high commissioner to Britain while Dr Bilal will be Pakistan’s new permanent ambassador to the United Nations office at Geneva.

Source said, Ayesha Ali appointed as new envoy to Prague, Ibrar Hussain to Kenya, Javed Imran to Tunisia, Khalid Hussain to Algeria, while Mian Atif Sharif has been posted as ambassador to Ethiopia.

Furthermore, Khalil Hashmi, who was serving at the UN’s Geneva office, has been posted as ambassador to Russia while Mudassir Tipu has been appointed as envoy to Tehran, Zeeshan Ahmed to Iraq, Saqib Rauf to Bahrain and Syedda Saqlain has been posted to Germany from Kenya.

Shozab Abbas, who was serving in Ethiopia, has been transferred to Mexico while Shoaib Sarwar has been appointed to Denmark, Naeemullah to Rwanda, Muddasir Chaudhry to Morocco, Ahsan Raza Shah to Malaysia and Ahmed Maroof to Bangladesh.

The premier has also approved the appointment of Amir Khurram Rathor as ambassador to Indonesia as he was previously serving in Saudi Arabia. Ahmed Farooq, who is currently serving in Denmark, has been posted as ambassador to Saudi Arabia while Amir Ahmed Atozai has been posted as counsel general to New York.

PM Shehbaz Sharif has blocked the appointment of former foreign secretary Sohail Mahmood to China and Hammad Asghar’s posting to Turkmenistan. The nominated ambassadors will soon assume their duties in respective countries.