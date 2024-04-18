Thursday, April 18, 2024
ATC withdraws bailable arrest warrants for Khadija Shah

ATC withdraws bailable arrest warrants for Khadija Shah
Agencies
April 18, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore, National

LAHORE   -   An anti-terrorism court (ATC) withdrew bailable warrants for fashion designer Khadija Shah after she appeared in the court for Askari Tower attack trial proceedings on Wednesday. Khadija Shah, along with her counsel, ap­peared before the court following issuance of her bailable arrest warrants for skipping proceedings a day earlier. The fashion designer marked her attendance and assured the court that she would appear at each hear­ing of the case. At this, ATC Judge Arshad Javed with­drew the bailable arrest warrants and adjourned further hearing until May 2. The police also produced Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Yasmin Rashid and Omar Sarfraz Cheema in the case after they were brought from jail.

Agencies

