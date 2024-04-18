Thursday, April 18, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Immediate steps needed to stop tax evasion by illicit cigarette sector

Immediate steps needed to stop tax evasion by illicit cigarette sector
PR
April 18, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD  -  Philip Morris Pakistan Limited (PMPKL) has underscored the urgency for immediate measures to tackle the escalating presence of low-priced non-tax-paid ciga­rettes, which has resulted in a loss of a level playing field and a sig­nificant decline in volumes within the legitimate tobacco sector.

In a media briefing in Islamabad to address the profound chal­lenges gripping the tax-paid ciga­rette industry in Pakistan, Head of Communications at PMPKL An­dleeb Uroos Ahmed, highlighted an alarming 86% decrease in total income for the fiscal year 2023, shedding light on the detrimen­tal impact of Federal Excise Duty (FED) hikes and the escalating market share of non-duty paid il­licit cigarettes in the country.

Andleeb Uroos Ahmed elabo­rated that substantial excise in­creases tend to inflate the prices of tax-paid cigarettes, further exacerbating the price gap as the tax-evading sector disregards these hikes. This scenario has provided ample opportunity for numerous local illicit cigarette manufacturers, notably in Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) and Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJ&K), to amass substantial market share while contributing mini­mally to national revenue.

We must work hard to achieve economic stability soon: PM

Statistics unveiled during the briefing painted a stark picture of a massive surge in illegal ciga­rettes across Pakistan after the FED hike in February ‘23, with il­licit cigarettes now commanding a staggering 63% market share and causing an annual dent of approximately PKR 310 bil­lion to the exchequer. While ac­knowledging government efforts such as the introduction of tax stamps (track & trace system) to combat illicit tobacco trade, she expressed deep concerns about the lack of across-the-board en­forcement, allowing the non-tax-paying industry to flourish.

Stressing the critical need for decisive action to safeguard the interests of tax-paying entities and ensure sustainable revenue collection for the government, she suggested including tax-evading cigarette manufactur­ers in the tax net instead of bur­dening the legitimate industry with additional taxes.

Tags:

PR

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1713331418.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024