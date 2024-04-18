Thursday, April 18, 2024
ITP cracks down on traffic violations

ISLAMABAD    -   The Islam­abad Traffic Police (ITP) has taken significant steps to safeguard the lives and property of citizens and maintain road safety. A public re­lations officer stated that SSP Traf­fic Islamabad, Sarfraz Virk, has in­structed Zonal DSPs to initiate legal proceedings against vehicles equipped with gas cylinders and public service vehicles operating without fitness certificates.

In a bid to minimize accidents and ensure smooth traffic flow, strict­er legal action will be taken against vehicles lacking fitness certificates and public service vehicles with gas cylinders. Additionally, public service vehicles found committing serious traffic violations will face impoundment at police stations, ac­companied by hefty fines.

