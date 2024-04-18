‘Matric exams to start today in KP’

PESHAWAR - Chairman Peshawar Board Professor Nasrul­lah Yousafzai Wednes­day said that all the eight education boards across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have completed their full preparation for the smooth conduct of the Matriculation Examina­tion across the province to be starting from April 18, 2024.

Talking to APP, Profes­sor Nasrullah Yousafzai said: “The Matric exams are starting from Thurs­day in Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa.” He said, more than 8, 81000 students will participate, including 35,108 female students. Eight educational boards of the province have com­pleted their preparations, Chairman Peshawar Board Professor Nasrul­lah Yousafzai said.

He said 3528 examina­tion halls have been es­tablished in the province and 1,78,335 students under the management of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Educa­tion Peshawar will give the exams. 61,879 female students are also includ­ed, Chairman Peshawar Board Professor Nasrul­lah Yousafzai informed.

Secret cameras have also been installed in all examination halls, strict monitoring has been done, Professor Nasrul­lah Yousafzai said.