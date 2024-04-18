Thursday, April 18, 2024
Mayor stresses beautification of Sukkur’s roads

APP
April 18, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR   -   Sukkur Mayor Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Wednesday has said that making city roads and bridges bright and beautiful was his top priority. He expressed these views while pre­siding over a meeting of electrical and mechanical departments of the Suk­kur Municipal Corpora­tion which was attended by the Deputy Mayor Suk­kur Dr Arshad Mughal, Municipal Commissioner, Muhammad Ali Sheikh and other officers were present the occasion. He asked the department officials to give impor­tance to the suggestions of elected representatives in all uplift and mainte­nance works.

APP

