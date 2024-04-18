NO restriction on international tourists to visit KP: DG KPCTA

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) Di­rector General Barkatullah has said that there is no restriction on the arrival of international tour­ists and their subsequent visit to the scenic places anywhere in the province.

“The international tourists can come and visit the beautiful places of their choice anywhere in Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa on tourism visa while foreigners coming to Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa on other visa must have to obtain non-objec­tion certificate (NOC) before visit­ing tourist attractions in the prov­ince,” said a communique quoting him as saying.

The DG made it clear that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, Tourism Department and KPCTA welcome international tourists to visit mar­vellous scenic sites of their choice in nook and corner of the province.

He said there was no restric­tion on travelling and visits of in­ternational tourists to Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa. He advised the foreign tourists to follow the standard oper­ating procedures (SOPs) and obtain NOCs before visiting scenic places.

It may be mentioned that some international tourists were stopped at the checkpoint at the Toll Plaza on Swat Expressway in Malakand to verify their travelling documents the previous day. Af­ter verification, the tourists were then escorted by the police squad to their destination.

However, the DG said that cer­tain elements launched a mali­cious propaganda on social me­dia about the legal procedure and lawful code of conduct for travel­ling and presented a negative pic­ture of the incident to fulfil their nefarious designs.

“The news about the incident on social media is fake, false, fabricat­ed and with no verifiable facts,” the communique said.