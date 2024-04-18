Thursday, April 18, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Past in Perspective

“An eye for an eye only ends up making the whole world blind.” –Mahatma Gandhi

Past in Perspective
April 18, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Past in Perspective

The assassination of Mahatma Gandhi in 1948 was a tragic event that shook the world. Na­thuram Godse, a Hindu nationalist, shot Gan­dhi while he was on his way to a prayer meeting in New Delhi. Gandhi’s death was a blow to India’s struggle for independence and shocked the glob­al community. His philosophy of nonviolence and principles of tolerance and communal harmony re­main relevant today, inspiring movements for so­cial justice and peace worldwide. The assassina­tion serves as a reminder of the ongoing challenges of intolerance and violence that always arise when the message of peace and justice is at stake, proving the enduring need for Gandhian values in a world plagued by conflict and division

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1713331418.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024