The assassination of Mahatma Gandhi in 1948 was a tragic event that shook the world. Na­thuram Godse, a Hindu nationalist, shot Gan­dhi while he was on his way to a prayer meeting in New Delhi. Gandhi’s death was a blow to India’s struggle for independence and shocked the glob­al community. His philosophy of nonviolence and principles of tolerance and communal harmony re­main relevant today, inspiring movements for so­cial justice and peace worldwide. The assassina­tion serves as a reminder of the ongoing challenges of intolerance and violence that always arise when the message of peace and justice is at stake, proving the enduring need for Gandhian values in a world plagued by conflict and division