Police pledges swift resolution of public issues

ISLAMABAD - DIG Operations Islamabad, Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari, reiterated the commitment of the capital city police to promptly resolve public issues. This assurance came during a khuli kacheri held at Shalimar police station, where senior police officers were also present. During the session, DIG Bukhari personally listened to the complaints and issues raised by citizens and police officials. He ensured that applications were marked to the concerned officers for timely action and directed the submission of reports within the specified timeframe.
Emphasizing the need for accelerated action against professional beggars and their facilitators, DIG Bukhari underscored a zero-tolerance policy against bribery and corruption within the police force. He instructed officers to intensify checks on suspicious motorcycles, vehicles, and individuals, utilizing all available resources to address citizens’ concerns effectively.
Furthermore, DIG Bukhari highlighted the importance of such interactions, known as ‘khuli kacheries’, in fostering friendly policing and promoting self-accountability among officers. He affirmed that ensuring the protection of citizens’ lives, property, and dignity remains the top priority for Islamabad Capital police. He concluded by expressing the intent to continue such engagements to maximize relief for citizens and ensure immediate resolution of their problems.