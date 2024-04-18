PTI leaders’ pre-arrest bails extended in May 9 cases

RAWALPINDI - Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Number 1 Special Judge Malik Ijaz Asif extended the pre-arrest bails of former PTI ministers and leaders until April 30 in cases re­lated to the violence on May 9. PTI leaders, including Dr. Shireen Mazari, Zartaj Gul Wazir, Shehryar Afridi, Muhammad Basharat Raja, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, and others, were present in the courtroom when the judge granted them an extension in pre-arrest bails. During the hearing of the May 9 violence cases, the District Public Prosecutor filed an application to halt the pro­ceedings, citing a reference filed by the Punjab govern­ment against the judge for alleged non-cooperation. However, Judge Malik Ijaz Asif rejected the allegations, stating that objections raised by the accused’s counsels were not sufficient grounds to halt proceedings. He em­phasized that the reference concerned issues with jail authorities and did not affect the prosecution of the cas­es. Judge Asif criticized the prosecution’s motives, call­ing the application frivolous and unrelated to the case proceedings. The judge re­fused the application, noting that no direction had been issued by the competent authority regarding the con­duct of cases before ATC No 1. He reiterated the court’s commitment to upholding the rule of law and impartial­ity. The case was adjourned until April 30 for the atten­dance of absent accused and further proceedings. Earlier, the District Public Prosecu­tor accused Judge Malik Ijaz Asif of misconduct for issu­ing show cause notices to jail authorities regarding body searches of court staff.