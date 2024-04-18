PTI seeks CJP role in making Faizabad sit-in case report public

ISLAMABAD - The opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday demanded that Chief Justice of Paki­stan (CJP) Qazi Faez Esa should order to make pub­lic the report of the inquiry commission on Faiz­abad sit-in case. The opposition party also said that the chief justice should issue directions regarding the execution of the commission’s recommenda­tions in order to bring “the culprits to justice.”

Reacting to the Faizabad Dharna Commission report, a PTI spokesperson stressed the need that action should be taken against the then Shehbaz Sharif-led Punjab government. He claimed that then provincial government was found guilty of dereliction of duty and misconduct in view of the recommendations of the commission.

The PTI spokesperson said that the Faizabad Dharna Commission report should be divulged before the nation sans any further delay be­cause its contents revealed through various me­dia sources were of great importance from many aspects. “The people had their fundamental and constitutional rights to know about verified con­tents of the report,” he added.The spokesperson said that the commission had held the then chief minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif and his provin­cial government responsible for Faizabad Dhar­na in the light of the testimony of the then prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and interior min­ister Ahsan Iqbal and some other key figures of the PML-N government’s cabinet.

The PTI spokesman urged that the apex court should issue orders to register criminal cases against premier Shehbaz and his then Punjab cab­inet taking into consideration the recommenda­tions of the said commission.