Role of educated mothers essential for development : DG

KARACHI - The role of educated mothers is very essential for the development of societies as an educated mother can easily educate her children in a good way, and the home environment they created can guarantee a well-educated and well-behaved family.
These views were expressed by the Director General of the Charter Inspection and Evaluation Committee of the Sindh Higher Education Commission, Dr Nauman Ahsan.
He was addressing the inaugural session of the seminar organized by the Center of Excellence for Women’s Studies of the University of Karachi in collaboration with the KU Faculty of Law, KU Students’ Advisor Office, KU Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization, and Sindh Higher Education Commission in connection with the International Women’s Day 2024.
The KU CEWS’s seminar titled “Dukhtaran-e-Pakistan: Accelerating Gender Equality, Economic Empowerment and Peace Building and Perception Management” was held at the Karachi University Business Auditorium on Wednesday.