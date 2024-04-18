Thursday, April 18, 2024
Role of educated mothers essential for development : DG

April 18, 2024
KARACHI   -   The role of educated mothers is very essential for the development of societies as an educated moth­er can easily educate her children in a good way, and the home environment they created can guar­antee a well-educated and well-behaved family.

These views were expressed by the Director General of the Charter Inspection and Evaluation Committee of the Sindh Higher Education Com­mission, Dr Nauman Ahsan.

He was addressing the inaugural session of the seminar organized by the Center of Excellence for Women’s Studies of the University of Karachi in collaboration with the KU Faculty of Law, KU Stu­dents’ Advisor Office, KU Office of Research Inno­vation and Commercialization, and Sindh Higher Education Commission in connection with the In­ternational Women’s Day 2024.

The KU CEWS’s seminar titled “Dukhtaran-e-Pakistan: Accelerating Gender Equality, Economic Empowerment and Peace Building and Perception Management” was held at the Karachi University Business Auditorium on Wednesday.

We must work hard to achieve economic stability soon: PM

