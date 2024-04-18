SACM KP directs GCT to utilise modern equipment for productive purposes

PESHAWAR - Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Industries, Commerce and Technical Education Abdul Karim has directed the authorities of Government College of Technology (GCT) Peshawar to utilise modern train­ing equipment installed in the college labs on pro­ductive point of view and financial stability of the in­stitution.

He issued these directives during his surprise vis­it to the Government College of Technology, Kohat Road Peshawar here on Wednesday. Principal of the college, Qasim Shah and other staff was also present on the occasion. Talking to the management of the college, the Special Assistant directed them to find possible means of revenue generation to increase the financial resources of the institute said that the insti­tution should find possible means to increase its fi­nancial resources and self-reliance.

He said that the institution should also think on uti­lisation of its resources on a commercial basis along with its training activities and present feasible pro­posals in this regard. He has directed the college management and staff to perform their duties in a re­sponsible manner.

The SACM also inspected the training laboratories of the departments and received briefing about the features, working of the modern equipments and machines and the training activities of these equip­ment’s for various technologies. During the visit, the Special Assistant also checked the attendance regis­ter of the staff and obtained information regarding the teaching and other staff of the college.