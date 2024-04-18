SC issues notices to ECP, AGP on re-poll in 4 PB-9 polling stations

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court Wednesday issued notices to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) regarding re-polling on four polling stations of PB-9 Kohlu, Balochistan. A three-member bench, headed by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and comprising Justice Ayesha Malik and Justice Irfan Saadat, conducted hearing of the case. Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Mir Naseebullah Mari had challenged Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Nawab Changez Marri’s victory in the Balochistan Assembly constituency of PB-9. During the hearing, Barrister Ali Zafar informed the court that on 8th February Nawab Chengez had won election from PB-9 and he later voted in the Senate elections as well. He said, however, due to disturbance the election could not be held in four polling stations of the said constituency. He further told that on the application of PPP candidate Mir Naseebullah Khan the re-polling was conducted in seven polling stations instead of four. On February 16, re-polling was held in seven polling stations. Nawab Changez Marri was declared successful in the unofficial result of PB-9-Kohlu’s 7 polling station where re-polling was held. According to the results, Marri got 5,065 votes while PPP’s Mir Naseebullah Marri secured 389 votes in seven polling stations of PB-9-Kohlu. Changez Marri was declared winner from PB-9-Kohlu with 7,544 votes while runner up candidate was Mir Naseebullah Marri with 6,277 votes. Ali Zafar contended that on April 16, the ECP had issued notification that “the re-poll in four polling stations of PB-9, Kohlu shall be held on April 24.”