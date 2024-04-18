SC issues notices to ECP, AGP on re-poll in 4 PB-9 polling stations

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court Wednes­day issued notices to Elec­tion Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the Attorney Gener­al for Pakistan (AGP) regarding re-polling on four polling sta­tions of PB-9 Kohlu, Baloch­istan. A three-member bench, headed by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and comprising Jus­tice Ayesha Malik and Justice Irfan Saadat, conducted hear­ing of the case. Pakistan Peo­ples Party (PPP) Mir Nasee­bullah Mari had challenged Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Nawab Changez Mar­ri’s victory in the Balochistan Assembly constituency of PB-9. During the hearing, Barris­ter Ali Zafar informed the court that on 8th February Nawab Chengez had won election from PB-9 and he later voted in the Senate elections as well. He said, however, due to distur­bance the election could not be held in four polling stations of the said constituency. He fur­ther told that on the applica­tion of PPP candidate Mir Na­seebullah Khan the re-polling was conducted in seven polling stations instead of four. On Feb­ruary 16, re-polling was held in seven polling stations. Nawab Changez Marri was declared successful in the unofficial result of PB-9-Kohlu’s 7 polling station where re-polling was held. Ac­cording to the results, Marri got 5,065 votes while PPP’s Mir Na­seebullah Marri secured 389 votes in seven polling stations of PB-9-Kohlu. Changez Marri was declared winner from PB-9-Kohlu with 7,544 votes while runner up candidate was Mir Naseebullah Marri with 6,277 votes. Ali Zafar contended that on April 16, the ECP had issued notification that “the re-poll in four polling stations of PB-9, Kohlu shall be held on April 24.”