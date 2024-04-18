Sindh Info minister expresses grief over loss of lives in road accident

KARACHI - Sindh In­formation Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Wednes­day expressed grief over the loss of human lives in a road accident on the Indus High­way near Manjhand town of Jamshoro district. The min­ister, in a statement issued here, extended deep sympa­thy to the families of those who lost their lives in the tragic incident and to the injured. Sindh government has issued instructions to provide immediate medical aid to victims of the road accident, Sharjeel Memon said adding that effective strategies will be adopted to prevent such incidents. Re­iterating the government’s commitment to enhanced security measures for pro­tecting the public.