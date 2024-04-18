Thursday, April 18, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Sindh Info minister expresses grief over loss of lives in road accident

Sindh Info minister expresses grief over loss of lives in road accident
APP
April 18, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   Sindh In­formation Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Wednes­day expressed grief over the loss of human lives in a road accident on the Indus High­way near Manjhand town of Jamshoro district. The min­ister, in a statement issued here, extended deep sympa­thy to the families of those who lost their lives in the tragic incident and to the injured. Sindh government has issued instructions to provide immediate medical aid to victims of the road accident, Sharjeel Memon said adding that effective strategies will be adopted to prevent such incidents. Re­iterating the government’s commitment to enhanced security measures for pro­tecting the public.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1713331418.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024