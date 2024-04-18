Sindh likely to receive rain today

KARACHI - Meteorological Department, Wednesday, forecast rain of light to moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm in most areas of Sindh during next 24 hours.

According to a weather fore­cast issued by Pakistan Meteo­rological Department a wester­ly wave is affecting Balochistan and under its influence thun­derstorm, light to moderate rain with isolated heavy falls are likely in Karachi, Hyder­abad, Matiari, Tando Muham­mad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Jam­shoro, Dadu, Naushahro Feroze, Sanghar, Thatta, Sujawal, Ba­din, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Ja­cobabad, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Kambar Shahdadkot, Larkana, Sukkur and Ghotki districts from evening of April 17. The met office in its forecast for the next 48 hours also predicted thunderstorm and rain of light to moderate intensity with iso­lated heavy falls in Jamshoro, Dadu, Naushahro Feroze, Sang­har, Hyderabad, Matiari, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Al­lahyar, Thatta, Sujawal, Ba­din, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Ja­cobabad, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Kambar Shahdadkot, Larkana, Sukkur and Ghotki districts as well as Karachi division.