Caretaker PM vows to ensure protection of minorities in Pakistan

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has expressed firm resolve to ensure that minorities in Pakistan stay protected and rule of law is established at any cost.

He was speaking during first meeting of the caretaker federal cabinet in Islamabad on Friday.

Strongly deploring the Jaranwala incident, the Prime Minister said Pakistan is owned and shared by multiple ethnicities and religions and any extreme attitude like the one exhibited in Jaranwala will be unwelcomed and dealt with iron hands.

He said we strongly discourage rigidity either in the garb of religion or secularism and no one will be allowed to create anarchy or chaos in the country.

Highlighting the key priorities of the caretaker government, the Prime Minister said in the current polarized environment, we will try to differentiate between politics and law and lay a solid foundation for continuity of the country's national and international commitments. He added that in the same spirit of continuity we will move forward to work with the support of all state institutions on different development initiatives especially the Special Investment Facilitation Council which aims at realizing the full potential of country's natural resources.

Alluding to the incidents of May 9, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar strongly condemned the way state buildings, national symbols and memorials of war heroes were attacked.

He vowed that justice will be done and those involved in these attacks will be dealt with in accordance with law.

Talking about Kashmir issue, the Prime Minister said Kashmir is a core problem, which cannot be ignored as it lies in our souls and for us Kashmir is eternal.