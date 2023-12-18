FG/Din Polo, Newage record wins in Hamadan Lahore Open Polo

LAHORE - FG/Din Polo and New­age Cables claimed re­sounding victories in the Hamadan Lahore Open Polo Champion­ship 2023, sponsored by Hamdan and Sam­sung, here at the La­hore Polo Club grounds on Sunday.

In the opening match of the day, FG/Din Polo asserted their domi­nance by defeating the PAF team with an impressive scoreline of 9-3. Bilal Haye and Juan Cruz Greguol­showcased exceptional skills, each contribut­ing three goals, while Mian Abbas Mukhtar added two goals, and Amin Rehman secured one for the FG/Din Polo team. Raja Jalal Arsalan managed to hammer in all three goals for the PAF team.

The second match of the day unfolded as a gripping contest, with Newage Cables narrowly clinching victory against Dia­mond Paints/Platinum Homes with a score of 7-6. Hamza Mawaz Khan delivered a stellar performance, netting five remarkable goals, while Muhammad Ali Malik scored twice for Newage Cables. On the opposing side, Raja Temur Nadeem thrashed in three goals, and Saqib Khan Khak­wani struck twice, with Mir Huzaifa Ahmed converting one goal for Diamond Paints/Plati­num Homes.

The matches drew a substantial crowd of spectators and fami­lies, taking advantage of the holiday on Sun­day. Lahore Polo Club President Malik Azam Hayat Noon, along with executive committee members and numer­ous families, graced the occasion, enjoying the captivating and excit­ing matches.