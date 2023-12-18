Hamid Saeed Kazmi joins PPP

ISLAMABAD - For­mer Federal Minister Hamid Saeed Kazmi on Sunday an­nounced to join the Pakistan Peoples Party after meeting with President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari. A well-known religious scholar Ahmed Saeed Kazmi also joined the PPP, said a press release issued here by the par­ty secretariat. Asif Zardari con­gratulated Hamid Saeed Kazmi and Ahmed Saeed Kazmi along with other associates for joining PPP. Secretary General PPP, Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari, Makh­doom Ahmed Mehmood and Abdul Qadir Shaheen were also present on the occasion.