Hamid Saeed Kazmi joins PPP

ISLAMABAD - Former Federal Minister Hamid Saeed Kazmi on Sunday announced to join the Pakistan Peoples Party after meeting with President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari. A well-known religious scholar Ahmed Saeed Kazmi also joined the PPP, said a press release issued here by the party secretariat. Asif Zardari congratulated Hamid Saeed Kazmi and Ahmed Saeed Kazmi along with other associates for joining PPP. Secretary General PPP, Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari, Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood and Abdul Qadir Shaheen were also present on the occasion.