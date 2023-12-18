Monday, December 18, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Hamid Saeed Kazmi joins PPP

Hamid Saeed Kazmi joins PPP
Agencies
December 18, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  For­mer Federal Minister Hamid Saeed Kazmi on Sunday an­nounced to join the Pakistan Peoples Party after meeting with President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari. A well-known religious scholar Ahmed Saeed Kazmi also joined the PPP, said a press release issued here by the par­ty secretariat. Asif Zardari con­gratulated Hamid Saeed Kazmi and Ahmed Saeed Kazmi along with other associates for joining PPP. Secretary General PPP, Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari, Makh­doom Ahmed Mehmood and Abdul Qadir Shaheen were also present on the occasion.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1702797894.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023