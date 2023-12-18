Monday, December 18, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Kalash festival Chitromos begins

APP
December 18, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

CHITRAL  -  The religious festival of Kalash Valley, Chitramos (Chowmos) started with Kalash people residing in the three valleys of Ka­lash, Rambur, Berar and Bomburit enthusiastical­ly participating despite cold waves.

DG Tourism Authority Barkatullah Marwat de­ployed tourism police to provide foolproof securi­ty during the festival.

He said the Tourism Police will provide all kinds of facilities to tour­ists during the festival. Tourism police is also performing duty on the routes leading to Lowari Tunnel and Kalash, Bar­katullah Marwat said.

Before going, tourists can get all kinds of in­formation from Tourism Helpline 1422 to avoid untoward incidents, DG Tourism Authority said. This festival is celebrated as a symbol of happiness and peace for winter.

A bonfire festival was also celebrated in the historical and cultur­al Chitromos festival of the Kalash tribe. Boys and girls compete by set­ting fire to the branches of pine trees to create a tall smoke. In the festi­val, boys and girls car­ry their small leaves and sing songs and perform various rituals.

Kabul govt mum as terrorists use US-made weapons in Pakistan

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1702797894.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023