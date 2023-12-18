Kalash festival Chitromos begins

CHITRAL - The religious festival of Kalash Valley, Chitramos (Chowmos) started with Kalash people residing in the three valleys of Kalash, Rambur, Berar and Bomburit enthusiastically participating despite cold waves.
DG Tourism Authority Barkatullah Marwat deployed tourism police to provide foolproof security during the festival.
He said the Tourism Police will provide all kinds of facilities to tourists during the festival. Tourism police is also performing duty on the routes leading to Lowari Tunnel and Kalash, Barkatullah Marwat said.
Before going, tourists can get all kinds of information from Tourism Helpline 1422 to avoid untoward incidents, DG Tourism Authority said. This festival is celebrated as a symbol of happiness and peace for winter.
A bonfire festival was also celebrated in the historical and cultural Chitromos festival of the Kalash tribe. Boys and girls compete by setting fire to the branches of pine trees to create a tall smoke. In the festival, boys and girls carry their small leaves and sing songs and perform various rituals.