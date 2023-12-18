Kalash festival Chitromos begins

CHITRAL - The religious festival of Kalash Valley, Chitramos (Chowmos) started with Kalash people residing in the three valleys of Ka­lash, Rambur, Berar and Bomburit enthusiastical­ly participating despite cold waves.

DG Tourism Authority Barkatullah Marwat de­ployed tourism police to provide foolproof securi­ty during the festival.

He said the Tourism Police will provide all kinds of facilities to tour­ists during the festival. Tourism police is also performing duty on the routes leading to Lowari Tunnel and Kalash, Bar­katullah Marwat said.

Before going, tourists can get all kinds of in­formation from Tourism Helpline 1422 to avoid untoward incidents, DG Tourism Authority said. This festival is celebrated as a symbol of happiness and peace for winter.

A bonfire festival was also celebrated in the historical and cultur­al Chitromos festival of the Kalash tribe. Boys and girls compete by set­ting fire to the branches of pine trees to create a tall smoke. In the festi­val, boys and girls car­ry their small leaves and sing songs and perform various rituals.