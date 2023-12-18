Kamal Ahmed Rizvi remembered on his 8th death anniversary

ISLAMABAD - The eighth death anniversary of a renowned PTV, theater and playwright actor Kamal Rizvi is being observed on Sunday. Born on this day in 1930 in the Indian state of Bihar, Kamal Rizvi’s legacy transcends borders and his contributions continue to resonate in the hearts of fans. His family migrated to Karachi after the creation of Pakistan in 1947. Kamal, celebrated for his multifaceted talents as a director, actor, translator and playwright, rose to prominence through his iconic portrayal of ‘Alif Noon’ in the Pakistan Television (PTV) drama series. His journey in the performing arts began in 1958, with an early focus on theater, eventually leading to his pivotal role in establishing the Lahore Studio of PTV in 1965. The groundbreaking ‘Alif Noon’ series, where Rizvi played the unforgettable character ‘Allan,’ became a cultural phenomenon from 1965 to 1986. Audiences eagerly awaited each episode and the show’s impact was palpable, with streets seemingly deserted during its broadcast. In addition to ‘Alif Noon,’ Rizvi lent his talent to numerous other TV and theater productions, including ‘Mr Shaitan,’ ‘Adhi Baat,’ ‘Balaqi Badzat,’ ‘Badshahat Ka Khatima,’ ‘Julius Caesar,’ ‘Khoya Hua Aadmi,’ ‘Khwabon Ke Musafir,’ ‘Sahib Bi Bi Ghulam,’ ‘Chor Machaye Shor,’ ‘Hum Sab Pagal Hain,’ and ‘Aap Ka Mukhlis.’