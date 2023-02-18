Share:

LAHORE - Lahore Qalandars, under the directives of its CEO Atif Rana, has conducted one-day open trials of Karachi Qalandars hockey team, which were attended by more than 1000 young players on the first day at KHA Sports Complex. The registration started at 9 am and continued till the last minute of the trials. Due to enthusiasm and large number of players, Atif Rana extended one day for the final trials.

“I am surprised, not to extend by one day will be unfair to the players, the enthusiasm and passion expressed by Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Secretary was proved right after seeing the number of players. “After Karachi, open trials will also be held in Lahore, Peshawar and Quetta. Like cricket, the mission of bringing unsung heroes to the fore in hockey under the Qalandars Pillars Development Program has also started. It will provide an opportunity to participate.” Provincial Labor and Labor Minister Sindh Saeed Ghani said that the Lahore Qalandars Federation and the government are doing their work.

“Hockey is a sport for all of us, but unfortunately, it has gone too far, but I am sure that like the Lahore Qalandars cricket, hockey will also flourish.” The arrival of Shaheen Shah Afridi and his colleagues has encouraged the players associated with the national game. Sindh government, which is at the forefront of supporting hockey, is going to rebuild Abdul Sattar Hockey Stadium.

PHF Secretary Haider Hussain thanked Lahore Qalandars and Sindh government, saying, “Lahore Qalandars is the last ray of hope for the revival of hockey. I pray that the efforts of Lahore Qalandars and Atif Rana will pay off and once again the green crescent flag will be seen the highest in the hockey field.”