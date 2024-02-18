Sunday, February 18, 2024
Japan announces successful launch of next-gen H3 rocket

Japan announces successful launch of next-gen H3 rocket
TOKYO   -  Japan’s space agency announced the successful launch of its new flagship rocket on Saturday, making it third time lucky for the H3 after years of delays and two previous failed attempts. The H3 rocket, billed as flexible and cost-effective by space agency JAXA, “was put into orbit”, a JAXA official told AFP, after the rocket launched from the Tanegashima Space Center in southwestern Japan at 9:22 am (0022 GMT). The next-generation H3 rocket has been mooted as a possible competitor to Space X’s Falcon 9, and could one day be used to deliver cargo to bases on the Moon. The latest launch follows Japan’s successful landing last month of an unmanned probe on the Moon -- albeit at a wonky angle -- making it just the fifth country to land a craft on the Earth’s satellite. Cheers and applause could be heard from the JAXA control centre after the agency’s livestream announced the H3 engines had successfully burned, meaning the rocket had made it into orbit. Developed jointly by JAXA and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, the H3 is the successor to the H-IIA launch system, which debuted in 2001. Designed for “high flexibility, high reliability, and high cost performance”, the craft will “maintain Japan’s autonomous access to space”, JAXA says. The first H3 launch in February 2023 was abandoned after ignition issues left the rocket standing motionless on the ground. On the second try in March last year, technical problems meant a destruct command was issued shortly after blast-off.

