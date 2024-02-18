Shakeel's bat, Quetta's bowlers seal dominant win over Peshawar Zalmi

Quetta Gladiators kicked off their HBL PSL 9 campaign with a 16-run win over Peshawar Zalmi in the second encounter of the event played at the less-than-capacity crowd at Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

Despite it being Sunday, the historic Gaddafi Stadium did not see the expected turnout for the match. One contributing factor was the absence of the home team, Lahore Qalandars, which usually draws a large crowd. Additionally, there seemed to be a lack of concerted effort from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to create hype and generate excitement and draw in spectators for the match.

On one hand, the new PCB Chairman, Syed Mohsin Naqvi, has been commendably dedicating time from his busy schedule, setting a new precedent with his hands-on approach towards the management of the country's premier cricketing event. Unlike previous PCB chairmen, who predominantly managed from their offices, Mr. Naqvi has been actively visiting and inspecting the venue in person, which marks a significant shift in leadership style.

But on the other hand, it appears that his team may not be matching his level of professionalism and dedication. Despite successfully hosting one of the best PSL opening ceremonies to date, PCB officials must ramp up their efforts in promoting the event by creating maximum hype for the mega event. In an era where cricket leagues around the world are competing for attention, maximizing the hype around the PSL is essential for its success and growth.

Despite a strong start by Peshawar Zalmi, the Gladiators' bowlers turned the game in their favor, showcasing a commendable team effort. Saud Shakeel's batting brilliance, coupled with Jason Roy's powerful hitting, set a formidable target of 207 runs for Peshawar Zalmi. The duo dominated the Zalmi bowlers, maintaining a robust partnership until Luke Wood's breakthrough in the 15th over. Roy's spectacular 74 off 47 balls and Shakeel's contribution laid the foundation for the Gladiators' innings.

In pursuit of the challenging total, Peshawar Zalmi's openers, Saim Ayub and Babar Azam, offered a promising start, combining for a 91-run opening stand. Babar's remarkable 68 off 42 balls made him the first-ever batter to cross 3,000 runs in HBL PSL history. However, Quetta's bowlers, led by Abrar Ahmed's crucial two-wicket haul and supported by Mohammad Amir, Akeal Hosein, and Mohammad Hasnain, effectively stifled Zalmi's chase.

Salman Irshad emerged as the leading bowler for Zalmi, claiming three wickets. Despite the efforts of Zalmi's batsmen, the Gladiators' bowlers held their nerve in the final overs, securing a victorious start for their team in the tournament. The second match of the day in the HBL PSL 9 is being played between Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings at Multan Stadium. Tomorrow (Monday), Lahore Qalandars will compete against Quetta Gladiators at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore at 7pm.

SCORES IN BRIEF

QUETTA GLADIATORS 206/5 (Jason Roy 75, Saud Shakeel 74, Sherfane Rutherford 20; Salman Irshad 3-38) vs PESHAWAR ZALMI 190-6 in 20 overs (Babar Azam 68, Saim Ayub 42; Abrar Ahmed 2-29, Mohammad Amir 1-29) by 16 runs.