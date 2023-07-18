Tax collection from public vehicles reviewed

PESHAWAR - Caretaker Minister for Local Bodies, Elections, and Rural Development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sawal Nazir Khan Advocate, chaired a meeting on Monday to comprehensively review tax collection from public vehicles at Karkhano Market.

The meeting was attended by Taj Muhammad Afridi, the Caretaker Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation, Zubair Ali, the Mayor of Peshawar, Maulana Amanullah Haqqani, former Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the Director- General of Metropolitan and other officials.

During the meeting, the caretaker minister for Local Bodies instructed the relevant officers to prepare a summary. He will then undertake the necessary actions and seek legal advice. He emphasized the importance of finding a legal solution to this issue.