Sunday, June 18, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

FBR to facilitate business community for barter trade: Ansari

FBR to facilitate business community for barter trade: Ansari
Agencies
June 18, 2023
National, Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -    Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Member Customs, Mukarram Jah Ansari said on Saturday that newly introduced Business to Business (B2B) Barter Trade mechanism would be monitored for a couple of months and amendments could be brought for improvement in the system, making it more feasible in accordance with needs of business community. He was talking to business community here at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) where LCCI President Kashif Anwar and Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry also spoke on the occasion. Member Customs said that FBR authorities had directed officials concerned to remain in touch with trading community for a couple of months and record their feedback on this new system of trade and commerce in the region. He said the recently introduced Business to Business (B2B) Barter Trade mechanism for doing trade with Afghanistan, Iran and Russia.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1687078274.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023