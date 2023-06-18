FBR to facilitate business community for barter trade: Ansari

LAHORE - Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Member Customs, Mukarram Jah Ansari said on Saturday that newly introduced Business to Business (B2B) Barter Trade mechanism would be monitored for a couple of months and amendments could be brought for improvement in the system, making it more feasible in accordance with needs of business community. He was talking to business community here at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) where LCCI President Kashif Anwar and Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry also spoke on the occasion. Member Customs said that FBR authorities had directed officials concerned to remain in touch with trading community for a couple of months and record their feedback on this new system of trade and commerce in the region. He said the recently introduced Business to Business (B2B) Barter Trade mechanism for doing trade with Afghanistan, Iran and Russia.