Sunday, June 18, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Kylie Minogue scores her first top 10 hit since 2010

News Desk
June 18, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment

 LONDON - Kylie Minogue has scored her big­gest solo hit in more than a de­cade with the infectious dance anthem Padam Padam. It’s the stars first song to break into the UK top 10 since All The Lovers peaked at number three in 2010.That means Ky­lie is one of only four women to reach the UK’s top 10 in five separate decades, alongside Cher, Lulu and Diana Ross. The singer said the success of the song, which has gone viral on TikTok, had “really taken us all by surprise”. “I can’t even, I can’t even, full stop!” she told Zoe Ball on the Radio 2 Breakfast Show earlier this week. “We loved it as a team, but the way that it’s taken off is way beyond me.” The song has been steadily climb­ing the chart since entering at number 26 four weeks ago. This week, it rose three places to reach number nine. Kylie hasn’t been in the top 10 in any capacity since appearing as a featured artist on Taio Cruz’s 2011 single Higher.

Rain plays spoilsport in Pak A-India A match  

Tags:

News Desk

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1686974632.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023