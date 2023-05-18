Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence routes sealed

All routes leading to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence have been blocked as the Punjab government’s deadline to hand over ‘terrorists’ is expiring at 2pm today.

According to the details, there are few hours left for the end of the ultimatum of the Punjab government regarding the presence of miscreants in Zaman Park and the possible police operation.

A large number of police personnel have been deployed on the routes leading to Zaman Park and closed them off with barriers.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Punjab police had also completely sealed off all routes to Zaman Park yesterday, while heavy police contingents had erected barriers on Canal Road as well.

Heavy police contingents have been deployed at Dharampura Bridge and Allama Iqbal Road, where police personnel, wearing bulletproof vests, have been stationed along with mobile vans.

The Punjab government gave a 24-hour ultimatum to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hand over ‘terrorists’, who attacked Army installations after the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan, hiding in Zaman Park.

“30 to 40 terrorists who attacked Army installations including Jinnah House are present in Zaman Park,” Punjab Caretaker Information Minister Aamir Mir said while addressing a press conference.

The Punjab minister said that the agencies were able to confirm the presence of the “terrorists” in Zaman Park through geo-fencing.