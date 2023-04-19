Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said on Wednesday that he will continue to extend support to former prime minister Imran Khan.

Former Punjab Assembly speaker Chaudhry Afzal Sahi called on the former Punjab chief minister, during which Mr Elahi said, "Right now Imran Khan is the nation’s only hope. The current situation will be decisive in terms of the country’s future."

Firing a fresh salvo at the political opponents, Mr Elahi said, "The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) cannot put obstacles on Imran’s way. The government resorts to negative propaganda by which in the international community, the country’s image is suffering badly."

He claimed that the government was sending a message to the world that the country had been taken hostage by terrorists.

"The incumbent government was of the view that the country was not in a position to hold elections in one province. When the government itself resorts to such a negative propaganda, who in the country will invest," Mr Elahi berated the coalition government.

Accusing the government of "betraying the masses", Mr Elahi claimed, "The government is escaping the elections and dodging 220 million people of the country."

"India is reaping the benefits of the Shehbaz Sharif-led government’s anti-state narrative. This is India’s narrative that Pakistan has become the most dangerous country of the world," he maintained.

Speaking about the United States, Mr Elahi claimed, "The United States too realises its mistake".

On Tuesday, Mr Elahi called on Mr Khan, during which both leaders held discussions on the matter of tickets for the Punjab Assembly elections and the country’s political situation. Mr Khan also inquired after Moonis Elahi’s health.

Subsequently, after meeting with Mr Khan, Mr Elahi went on to say that on the matter of candidates in Punjab, he had a detailed consultation with Mr Khan. Tickets will be issued by Mr Khan himself, he added.

He bashed the political opponents, claiming, "Every unconstitutional tactic is being used to delay the elections. The inept rulers will be held accountable for their every unconstitutional move."

Mr Elahi took a dig at PM Shehbaz Sharif, saying, "Shehbaz Sharif wants to rule at any cost, even if he violates the constitution. Shehbaz has been badly exposed in front of the masses."