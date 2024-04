FAISALABAD - Faisalabad Police booked 11 people for de­molishing graves to occupy the government land allo­cated for graveyard in Chak No 71-RB. Balochni police registered a case on a com­plaint of Kashif. In applica­tion, he stated that some people, including Fayaz, Imran, Adnan, Zafar Fay­az, Rana Zafri and Adnan Ghafoor, wanted to occupy graveyard land owned by the Punjab government for which they had demolished graves through a tractor.