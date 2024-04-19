200-kg dead chicken bound for shawarma preparation wasted away

MUZAFFARGARH - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) here on Thursday seized a vehicle and disposed of around 200-kg of dead chicken packed in food for the preparation of shawarma. The driver was arrested with the business owner booked on the report of DG Food Authority. Mu­hammad Asim Javed, DG PFA said vehicle No MNK 9720 was checked at Kun­gar Sarai during a routine kind of inspection. Where it was found that the said quantity of dead chicken was being taken away to supply at shawarma points across the district and re­mote places. Asim Javed warned that nobody would be allowed to play with the lives of consumers. He said action against the health-enemy mafia was being un­leashed one after another and unabated.