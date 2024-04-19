Friday, April 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

200-kg dead chicken bound for shawarma preparation wasted away

Staff Reporter
April 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MUZAFFARGARH  -   The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) here on Thursday seized a vehicle and disposed of around 200-kg of dead chicken packed in food for the preparation of shawarma. The driver was arrested with the business owner booked on the report of DG Food Authority. Mu­hammad Asim Javed, DG PFA said vehicle No MNK 9720 was checked at Kun­gar Sarai during a routine kind of inspection. Where it was found that the said quantity of dead chicken was being taken away to supply at shawarma points across the district and re­mote places. Asim Javed warned that nobody would be allowed to play with the lives of consumers. He said action against the health-enemy mafia was being un­leashed one after another and unabated.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1713511860.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024