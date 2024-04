Peshawar - The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) final examinations have started across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa wherein about 893,000 registered students would appear.

According to education department, 422,000 female students and 471,000 male students had submitted their documents for SSC final exam. As many as 3,528 examination halls had been established across KP while 23,996 invigilators would perform exam duty.