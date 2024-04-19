Accused in child abuse case shot dead by accomplice

Attock - An accused involved in molesting a child has been shot dead by his accomplice during a confrontation with the police in the vicinity of Attock police station. The deceased’s body was later handed over to his relatives after completing legal formalities. Police have registered an FIR against the unknown accused who fled from the scene.

According to a press release, Saeed Muhammad, an Afghan citizen residing in Attock, informed the Police Station Attock City that his three-year-old son went missing. DPO Attock Ghayas Gul promptly formed teams and instructed to cordon off the area to locate the missing child. It was discovered that the child had been kidnapped and later released by the accused, who then vanished. Medical examination of the child revealed signs of sexual assault.

Following a tip-off, police raided a hideout where the accused and his accomplice were present. The duo opened fire, but the police remained unharmed. Subsequently, a man was found dead in a pool of blood along with a pistol. He was identified as Qadeer Ahmad, wanted by the police in the child molestation case. The body was handed over to the relatives after formalities. Attock police have launched a manhunt for the unknown accused who escaped from the crime scene.

In separate incidents, Pindigheb police arrested Kashif Shahzad for stealing solar plates from a government school, and Sohail Ahmad for a cheque dishonour case. Additionally, five drug peddlers were arrested from different areas, with three kilograms of charas, twenty liters of liquor, and a pistol seized. Ten gamblers were also apprehended by Bahtar police station. All suspects have been detained and charged accordingly.

Punjab govt invests Rs15m in village road

Former Provincial Minister and member of the District Monitoring Committee in Attock, Jahangir Khanzada, affirmed the Punjab government’s dedication to providing essential amenities to the populace. His statement came following the groundbreaking ceremony for a link road in Asghar village. This 3.5 km-long road, costing Rs 15 million, aims to enhance accessibility for a significant portion of the village’s population. Khanzada instructed the relevant officials to ensure the timely completion of the road construction without compromising on quality.

During the event, Punjab Highways officers provided details about the road’s scope of work, laying out the plan for its construction and development.