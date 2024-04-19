Friday, April 19, 2024
ANF recovers 60kg drugs in 6 operations

APP
April 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI   -   The Anti- Narcotics Force (ANF) has successfully conducted six operations across Pakistan, resulting in the recovery of 60 kilograms of drugs and the arrest of five individuals, according to a spokesperson from the ANF Headquarters.

In Rawalpindi, authorities intercepted a parcel bound for Saudi Arabia at a courier office, uncovering 960 grams of Ice. Meanwhile, at Islamabad Airport’s cargo office, a parcel destined for the UK yielded 515 grams of heroin.

Two suspects were apprehended on the M-2 Sargodha highway, with 24 kilograms of opium and 30 kilograms of hashish seized from their possession.

