ANF recovers 60kg drugs in 6 operations

RAWALPINDI - The Anti- Narcotics Force (ANF) has successfully conducted six operations across Pakistan, resulting in the recovery of 60 kilograms of drugs and the arrest of five individuals, according to a spokesperson from the ANF Headquarters.

In Rawalpindi, authorities intercepted a parcel bound for Saudi Arabia at a courier office, uncovering 960 grams of Ice. Meanwhile, at Islamabad Airport’s cargo office, a parcel destined for the UK yielded 515 grams of heroin.

Two suspects were apprehended on the M-2 Sargodha highway, with 24 kilograms of opium and 30 kilograms of hashish seized from their possession.