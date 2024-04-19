Friday, April 19, 2024
Appointed

Staff Reporter
April 19, 2024
Newspaper, Business

SIALKOT  -   Exporter of garments industry Sheikh Luqman Amin has been appointed as convener of FPCCI Standing Committee Punjab for Garments Industry. President Chamber Abdul Ghafoor, Director Port Services Limited Sialkot Dry Port Tahir Majeed Kapur, Group Leader Surgical Jahangir Bajwa, Chairman Sports Goods Arshad Latif, Sheikh Kaleem and Group Chairman Pakistan Cargo Muhammad Yousaf, while congratulating him, expressed their confidence that he will solve the problems of exporters and importers related to the garment industry.

