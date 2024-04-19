SIALKOT - Exporter of garments industry Sheikh Luqman Amin has been appointed as convener of FPCCI Standing Committee Punjab for Garments Industry. President Chamber Abdul Ghafoor, Director Port Services Limited Sialkot Dry Port Tahir Majeed Kapur, Group Leader Surgical Jahangir Bajwa, Chairman Sports Goods Arshad Latif, Sheikh Kaleem and Group Chairman Pakistan Cargo Muhammad Yousaf, while congratulating him, expressed their confidence that he will solve the problems of exporters and importers related to the garment industry.