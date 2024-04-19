Eight reported injured after Japan quake

TOKYO - Eight people were reported injured Thursday after a 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck off southwestern Japan, but there appeared to be no major damage or tsunami. The epicentre of the quake, which hit at 11:14 pm (1414 GMT) Wednesday, was located between the islands of Kyushu and Shikoku, the US Geological Survey said. Japan experiences around 1,500 quakes every year. The vast majority are mild and even larger quakes usually cause little damage. Japan’s Nuclear Regulation Authority said the Ikata power plant in the area was operating as normal.