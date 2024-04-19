Gold rate dips by Rs1,700 to Rs250,200 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed a decrease of Rs1,700 and was sold at Rs250,200 on Thursday as compared to its sale at Rs251,900 on the previous day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs1,458 and was sold at Rs214,506 against the sale price of Rs215,964 and 10 gram 22 karat gold also decreased to Rs196,631 from Rs197,238, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.2,780 and Rs.2,383.40 respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $17 to 2,395 from $2,412, the Association reported.