IHCBA moves SC for probe into judges’ allegations

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) Thursday filed a petition in the Supreme Court regarding the letter written by the IHC judges about the alleged interference by agencies operatives in their judicial work. The IHCBA moved the petition under Article 184 (3) of the Constitution, and cited federation as respondent. The IHC Bar said that it is indisputably determined to safeguarding and striving for the supremacy of the Constitution, and is mindful that continuing independence of judiciary and rule of law are essential for the maintenance of due constitutional order. The petition said that the IHCBA members will not shy away from standing up against aggressor seeking to undermine or contaminate the constitutional promise of delivery of justice to the people without fear or favour, affection or ill-will. The IHCBA urged that there is no room for any kind of interference in the discharge of judicial functions by any court of law by any external element. The intimidation or harassment of a judge of a High Court, or a judge of the subordinate courts “is not fair game.” The petition said that independence of judiciary encompasses i) independence of the judicature, as an organ of the State, and ii) independence of individual judges to decide all manner of cases before them in accordance with law.